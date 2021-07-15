CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say vandalized a historic Black church on Staten Island.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force said 36-year-old John Quesada was charged with criminal mischief in the April 26 incident.

Quesada is accused of smashing the front door and basement windows of Rossville AME Zion Church in Sandy Ground.

The church has been in the community since the early 1800s and is a historic landmark in the borough.

