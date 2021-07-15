NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say vandalized a historic Black church on Staten Island.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force said 36-year-old John Quesada was charged with criminal mischief in the April 26 incident.READ MORE: Tyler Rios Charged With Murder After Missing Rahway Mother Yasemin Uyar Found Dead In Tennessee
⚠️ Update: Detectives from the HCTF have arrested John C. Quesada, 36, undomiciled, and charged him with Criminal Mischief, for the vandalism of the Rossville AME Zion Church, a historic landmark in Staten Island. https://t.co/UP4RZIbP2x pic.twitter.com/ZudSy3sR3v
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 15, 2021READ MORE: Crews Working To Repair Large Sinkhole In Middle Of Upper East Side Street
Quesada is accused of smashing the front door and basement windows of Rossville AME Zion Church in Sandy Ground.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Charged With Hate Crimes After Making Anti-Gay Statements In Queens Slashing
The church has been in the community since the early 1800s and is a historic landmark in the borough.