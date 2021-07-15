CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with perhaps a stray shower/t’storm. Highs will be near 90 with feels like temps near 95. That said, a HEAT ADVISORY will go into effect for the city, northeast NJ and Long Island at 11 AM and remain in effect until 8 PM tomorrow.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, warm and humid. Temps will fall into the 70s and 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with a 30% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps near 100.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday will remain hot and sticky with a 60% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with feels like temps in the low 90s.

CBSNewYork Team