By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Hate Crime, Jackson Heights, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing charges for making anti-gay statements and slashing another man in the face earlier this month in Queens, police say.

Ramon Castro, 55, was arrested early Thursday morning on three hate crime charges, including assault.

Police say he got into an argument with the 34-year-old victim shortly after 3 a.m. on July 6 near 77th Street and 37th Road in Jackson Heights.

Castro allegedly slashed the man on the left cheek and made anti-gay comments before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

