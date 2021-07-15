NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing charges for making anti-gay statements and slashing another man in the face earlier this month in Queens, police say.
Ramon Castro, 55, was arrested early Thursday morning on three hate crime charges, including assault.READ MORE: Tyler Rios Charged With Murder After Missing Rahway Mother Yasemin Uyar Found Dead In Tennessee
On 7/6/21, at approx 3:10 AM, a male, 34, had a verbal dispute, in front of 37-55 77th St, with a male who slashed him in the face with an unknown object, causing a laceration to the left cheek. The male made anti-gay statements before fleeing on foot. Know him? ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/C2JhmFeoA8
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 8, 2021READ MORE: Crews Working To Repair Large Sinkhole In Middle Of Upper East Side Street
Police say he got into an argument with the 34-year-old victim shortly after 3 a.m. on July 6 near 77th Street and 37th Road in Jackson Heights.
Castro allegedly slashed the man on the left cheek and made anti-gay comments before leaving the scene.MORE NEWS: Police Make Arrest In Vandalism At Historic Black Church On Staten Island
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.