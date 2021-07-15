NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A large sinkhole opened up Thursday on the Upper East Side.

It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on East 89th Street between York and East End avenues.

The FDNY said it initially started as an 8 feet by 8 feet sinkhole.

Sinkhole on #UpperEastSide: crews investigating & making repairs after road caved in around 8:30am. No injuries reported but water out in two buildings. 89/York @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/e1iIPXL2Qo — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) July 15, 2021

Emergency crews are on the scene evaluating the road and working on repairs.

The Department of Environmental Protection is also investigating the water and sewer infrastructure, but it’s unclear exactly what caused the collapse.

Con Edison says there’s no impact to gas or electricity, but two buildings on the block do not have water.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes spoke with one resident who realized just that when he woke up.

“They don’t really know how long it will take, but we’re hoping maybe end of the day would be nice,” Vish Raman said.

Grymes asked what he thought of the sinkhole.

“I’ve never seen it in front of me before, it was a little surprising,” he said. “And it’s actually pretty deep, because when I came in, the entire arm of the crane actually went all the way in.”

If you thought *you* were having a bad morning… the scene just now at the site of a *sinkhole* at East 89th and York pic.twitter.com/UaOhbkgD0N — Forth Upper East Side (@ForthUES) July 15, 2021

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to cars in the area.

