RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man charged with kidnapping his son has now been charged with murder in the death of the boy’s mother.
Authorities say 27-year-old Tyler Rios abducted 2-year-old Sebastian Rios and 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar last Friday and took them to Tennessee.
New Jersey State Police issued an AMBER Alert after the boy didn’t show up for day care and Uyar didn’t show up for work.
Rios and the child were located about 15 hours later in Monterey, Tennessee.
Uyar’s mother confirmed later that night her daughter’s body had been found in a wooded area.
Friends said Rios had a history of abusing Uyar and she had a restraining order against him.
He was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping, but is now charged with first-degree murder in her death. He remains in custody in Tennessee pending extradition to New Jersey.