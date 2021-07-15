NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bike ride on Thursday supported the Wounded Warrior Project, a group formed to give voice to military veterans.
Thirty Warriors took part in a 19-mile bike ride through New York City. It started in Midtown and ended in downtown Brooklyn.READ MORE: Vietnam Veteran Michael Malone Gets Surprising Gift Of Gratitude From Anonymous Couple At New Jersey Restaurant
People throughout the city gathered to cheer and celebrate the heroes.
The Soldier Ride started in New York 17 years ago to raise awareness. The event has expanded across the country.READ MORE: Unclaimed Veterans Treated With Honor And Respect During Moving Ceremony In Monmouth County
“These events are tremendous for the Warriors. It brings them out of isolation, especially now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, gets them connected with like-minded individuals,” said Jonas Harmon, with the Wounded Warrior Project.
“It’s bringing back that brotherhood, that sisterhood, that camaraderie that they once felt in the military, so they can no longer serve, but that doesn’t mean you can’t serve in other ways,” said Nancy Beetstra, with the Wounded Warrior Project.MORE NEWS: Nassau County Volunteers Gearing Up For Stand Down To Assist Veterans In Need
Their ride Thursday was just the start. There’s a 25-mile event through Long Island towns Friday, and a Hamptons ride on Saturday. Over three days, the Warriors will bike 70 miles.