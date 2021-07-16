CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Borough Park, Brooklyn, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 7-year-old boy has a brand new scooter after police say his was stolen in Brooklyn.

The Borough Park Shomrim tweeted video of the robbery, which took place near the corner of 12th Avenue and 36th Street.

READ MORE: Shocking Video: 5-Year-Old Boy Snatched Off The Street In Brazen Kidnapping Attempt In Queens

The video shows the boy riding the scooter down the sidewalk when a man suddenly snatches it out of his hands and rides away.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man On Citi Bike Shot Dead At Point Blank Range In Brooklyn

The NYPD says it partnered with community leader Yanky Meyer and Toys 2 Discover owner Yonasan Schwartz to gift the child a new scooter and helmet.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspect.

MORE NEWS: Saturday Soaker? Storms To Drench Parts Of Tri-State; Here's What To Expect And When

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team