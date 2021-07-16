NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 7-year-old boy has a brand new scooter after police say his was stolen in Brooklyn.

The Borough Park Shomrim tweeted video of the robbery, which took place near the corner of 12th Avenue and 36th Street.

Video of the despicable lowlife robbing the now 7 year old child of his electric scooter last week. If you can identify him or have any info, call @NYPD66Pct detectives and the #Shomrim emergency line 718-871-6666. #WeNeedYourHelp #LetsCatchHim https://t.co/TYSTbbI6RC pic.twitter.com/Gb08gHbMJA — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐦 (@BPShomrim) July 16, 2021

The video shows the boy riding the scooter down the sidewalk when a man suddenly snatches it out of his hands and rides away.

The NYPD says it partnered with community leader Yanky Meyer and Toys 2 Discover owner Yonasan Schwartz to gift the child a new scooter and helmet.

In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/lIXYHmgvaP — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.