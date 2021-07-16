POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tracking device has located a great white shark swimming off the coast of New Jersey.
Researchers at the marine organization OCEARCH fitted the male shark with the device last September near Nova Scotia, Canada.
The device he is wearing pings every time his dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water, allowing the device to send a signal to a satellite so scientists can pinpoint his location.
MORE NEWS: Off-Duty Jersey City Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
Male White Shark Breton is currently off the New Jersey coast near Point Pleasant!
The shark, known as Breton, measures just over 13 feet and weighs about 1,400 pounds.