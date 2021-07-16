CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Assault, Brooklyn, Flatlands, Local TV, New York, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the suspects who attacked and robbed a man of religious items as he was walking to a synagogue in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on New York Avenue in the Flatlands section.

READ MORE: Memorial Planned To Mark 25th Anniversary Of TWA Flight 800 Crash

The assault was caught on camera.

READ MORE: Shocking Video: 5-Year-Old Boy Snatched Off The Street In Brazen Kidnapping Attempt In Queens

Video shows two suspects approaching the 41-year-old victim, then punching him in the face.

All the victim’s property was recovered except for a religious cloak.

MORE NEWS: Off-Duty Jersey City Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

CBSNewYork Team