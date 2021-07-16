NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the suspects who attacked and robbed a man of religious items as he was walking to a synagogue in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on New York Avenue in the Flatlands section.
The assault was caught on camera.
Video shows two suspects approaching the 41-year-old victim, then punching him in the face.
All the victim's property was recovered except for a religious cloak.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.