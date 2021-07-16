NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new portrait honoring Civil Rights icon Ida B. Wells was unveiled Friday at Brooklyn Borough Hall.
Democratic mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined the Wells family to reveal the portrait, which will be hung permanently in the hall.
Wells was a pioneering journalist and abolitionist in the late 1800s who documented the horrors of lynching and co-founded the NAACP.
She lived in Brooklyn for a time after leaving Tennessee under the threat of death.
"No one will enter this building without recognizing that there was an amazing woman who lived and who fought by the name Ida B. Wells," Adams said.
A street in Downtown Brooklyn was also co-named for Wells last year.