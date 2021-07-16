LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person was critically hurt after a vehicle went out of control in Long Beach.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on East Park Avenue.
The driver lost control, jumped a curb and hit five parked vehicles.
A person who was getting into their parked car is in critical condition.
The vehicle also hit a tree and a light pole.
The driver, who suffered minor injuries, stayed at the scene.