JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A motorcycle crash in New Jersey claimed the life of an off-duty police officer.
Forty-year-old Jersey City officer Morton Otundo was killed early Friday morning after a crash on Woodward Street and Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City.
Police say he was making a left-hand turn when he collided with a Ford Escape around 2 a.m.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Otundo joined the force in 2014.