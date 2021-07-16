FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s the end of an era for a Bergen County factory.
The iconic Nabisco plant is closing its doors for good Friday.
As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, for years, the Nabisco plant brought the smell of fresh baked cookies to surrounding communities. That ends Friday.
The Nabisco name has been baked into the Fair Lawn community since 1958, pumping out Oreos and other treats. Earlier this year, Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelez International, announced it would close the facility, putting most of the 600 employees out of work.
Kurt Peluso is mayor of Fair Lawn.
"Once we found out they were leaving, we decided to help the employees find new careers. So we have about 18 local companies that are offering jobs to a lot of these 600 employees who are being laid off," Peluso said.
The company is consolidating its East Coast operations to a hub in Virginia, closing plants in New Jersey and Atlanta. In addition to the jobs, the nostalgia about the old plant is endless for longtime locals.
“You would walk out at night and all of a sudden you would smell the cookies. And it’s just another thing that’s changing about the town,” said resident Hilary Hess.
“It’s a landmark in the town and it’s been here I think close to 60 years. Springtime was always very special when you get up in the morning and smell the cookies in the air. You knew that it was time that summer was coming around. It’s just a historic landmark,” said resident Julie Luciano.
As for what happens to the old plant, there has been a lot of commercial interest in the property, Caloway reported. So the good news is it doesn't sound like it will be empty for long.
Nick Caloway contributed to this report.