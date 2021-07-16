NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say three men face charges in a large-scale narcotics operation based out of the Bronx.

Authorities say they seized nearly 40 pounds of heroin and fentanyl as part of the bust. The drugs were stamped with a variety of brand names, including “COVID-19,” “Drop Dead,” “Straight Up,” “Waze,” “Thunder Cats” and many more.

Hector Morillo, 46, Jaime Artiles 47, and Freddy Hernandez-Reyes, 44, face charges of operating as a major trafficker and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the arrests went down on June 11 at two apartments at 1730 Montgomery Avenue in Morris Heights. Authorities say they seized roughly 19 kilos of heroin and fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $5 million. Some drugs were also found hidden in a car.

Morillo also had a bogus Dominican Republic National Investigations ID, according to authorities.

“Investigations that remove bulk shipments of deadly fentanyl-laced heroin from the drug market before they hit the streets have never been more important than now. As the CDC reported this week, fatal overdoses reached a record high nationwide in 2020. These deaths are largely due to fentanyl,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

“Our local and federal partners continue to intercept deadly narcotics from harming our communities. This seizure of 40 pounds of heroin and fentanyl has saved lives. The fact that the packagers used ‘COVID-19’ as a brand name illustrates the callousness of these alleged traffickers, as opioid overdose deaths surged during the pandemic,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

“These seizures and charges further affirm the NYPD’s unwavering commitment to protecting New York City communities and bringing to justice those responsible narcotics trafficking,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.