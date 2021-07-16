By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
Expect another hot one to finish this week. Temps climb into the lower 90s around much of the Tri-State. The real feel temp will get close to, if not exceeding, 100 degrees for some areas.
We start off with a warm launching pad in the upper 70s. By 3 p.m., we're feeling the heat, and consequently, a Heat Advisory in place for many until 8 p.m. A weak storm chance exits, but the real storm risk waits for Saturday PM.
A lagging front brings the chance for a few rounds of heavy storms Saturday afternoon.
Sunday is not a great day either, due to the lingering clouds and precip.
Check back in for the latest!