NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating four separate shootings overnight in Brooklyn.
Police say three teens were hit by bullets outside a pizzeria in Bergen Beach.
One was shot in the hip, one in the foot and another in the thigh.
The other shootings were reported in East Flatbush, Bushwick and Crown Heights.
All six victims in the four incidents are expected to survive.