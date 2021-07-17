NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway after four men were shot in Brooklyn in two separate shootings.
Police say three of the men were shot inside Irving Square Park in Bushwick just after midnight.
All of the victims are hospitalized in stable condition.
Just two hours earlier, a man in his 40s was struck in the chest on 58th Street in Sunset Park. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made.
There was also a third shooting, this time in Manhattan. Police say two women were shot in Washington Heights just after 11 p.m. Friday night. It happened in front of a bar on Dyckman Street.
They were taken to Harlem Hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs, and are stable.
The incident is under investigation.