NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying three men caught on video beating and robbery a man inside a Bronx deli.
It happened on June 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the Master Deli and Grocery on Soundview and Noble Avenues.
Surveillance video show three men approach the 50-year-old victim from behind, shove him to the ground and start punching and kicking him. Police say they robbed him of $750 in cash, a Rolex watch, two iPhones and a necklace.
