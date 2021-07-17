NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Con Edison is trying to figure out how fluid from its underground equipment started leaking, streaming into New Rochelle Harbor, which empties into the Long Island Sound.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, it looked like water was gurgling up from a manhole, but it wasn’t.

The New Rochelle fire chief says it’s actually oil, streaming down the street and around the corner into Wright Island Marina, spilling into New Rochelle Harbor.

“This is a catastrophe over here. I just got off my boat from fishing, I fish these waters every day, and now you see this. It’s honestly crazy,” fisherman Mike Coccherst said.

The water earlier Saturday was speckled with what Con Edison believes is dielectric fluid.

A spokesperson says it coats transmission cables to keep them cool, describing it like a mineral oil and nonhazardous.

“Right now, the only danger is slippage, things of that nature. We’re told it’s that dielectric oil, not PCBs, anything like that,” New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor said.

The fire department hazmat unit responded along with Con Edison and the Coast Guard. They put out yellow boons on the water to try to contain the fluid.

Residents are concerned about what this means for the Long Island Sound.

“It’s kind of sad that this kind of damage is happening now. I just hope that they find where the leak is and close it off and then fix whatever damage has been done. Really sad,” New Rochelle resident Barbara Barletta said.

It’s unclear how much oil leaked and how the leak happened.