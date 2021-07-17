NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced a grilling Saturday in the sexual misconduct investigation against him.
He was interviewed by outside lawyers hired by the state Attorney General's office.
Several women have accused Cuomo of unwanted kisses, groping and inappropriate sexual remarks.
Cuomo has denied the allegations.
What Cuomo said Saturday will be evaluated and could lead investigators to re-interview previous witnesses or even conduct new interviews.