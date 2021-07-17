NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been seven years since the death of Eric Garner in police custody on Staten Island.
Garner was arrested there for allegedly selling loose cigarettes on July 17, 2014.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fiery Crash In Brooklyn
Four NYPD officers were seen on video restraining him as he repeatedly cried, “I can’t breathe.”
Officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired for putting Garner in a chokehold.READ MORE: Saturday Marks 25th Anniversary Of TWA Flight 800 Crash
PHOTOS: A Look Back On Eric Garner’s Funeral
Mayor Bill de Blasio has since signed a package of police reform bills, which outlawed chokeholds.
Garner’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” were repeated by George Floyd and have become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Bandits Beat, Rob Man In Bronx Deli
Rev. Al Sharpton, Garner’s mother Gwen Carr and Eric Garner, Jr. are participating in a motorcade and wreath laying ceremony ceremony to honor his memory.