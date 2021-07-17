NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Severe weather slammed the Tri-State Area on Saturday, and heavy downpours flooded streets, leaving cars underwater.

Newark officials said they responded to multiple rescues in the city Saturday because of severe flooding.

There was several feet of floodwater on McClellan Street right by the Amtrak bridge, covering at least three vehicles, including a van.

NEWARK FLOODING: This is near the @Amtrak bridge on McClellan Street Street. It’s one of many locations hit hard by the storms. @CityofNewarkNJ says police, firefighters and crews from Emergency Management are all responding to calls @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/3MMzTFND0e — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) July 17, 2021

Two women happened to be in their car heading to order food when water started to quickly rise.

“It was foggy. We couldn’t see. The roads were already flooded on … Frelinghuysen, all of Frelinghuysen was flooded. We couldn’t see. We literally got out because we knew we weren’t going to be able to order food,” Newark resident Alexis Brown said.

“It gets like that all the time, all the time,” Newark resident Anijae Johnson said.

TIRES & CHAIR: That’s what some neighbors used to stop people from driving down McClellan Street & into dangerous #floodwater. @CityofNewarkNJ crews are busy w/ calls and have not blocked off this area yet. So folks out here took matters into their own hands to help @CBSNewYork https://t.co/12T0TDrsZI pic.twitter.com/6CnfFujYnc — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) July 17, 2021

Neighbors used chairs and tires as makeshift roadblocks to prevent others from driving into the floodwater.

There was also flooding in the Ironbound neighborhood in Newark. Video shows cars driving through the rushing water near Ferry and Merchant streets.

City officials are advising people to avoid flooded streets and ask for residents to be patient while they respond to calls.