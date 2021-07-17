NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after someone destroyed two statues outside a church in Queens.
It happened sometime around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in the Forest Hills section.
The Diocese of Brooklyn says someone dragged the two statues 180 feet across 70th Avenue then smashed them with a hammer.
According to the diocese, the two statues had been toppled over on Wednesday evening but weren’t damaged in that incident. It’s believed the same person is responsible for both incidents.
The two statues, one of the Blessed Mother and one of St. Therese the Little Flower, had been displayed outside the church since it opened in 1937.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).