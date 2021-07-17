CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A test is in the works to diagnose so-called COVID “long haulers.”

Scientists at Imperial College London found auto antibodies in the blood of a small number of people with COVID symptoms that lingered for months.

Researchers say finding the patterns of auto-immunity could help develop a simple blood test within the next six months.

The tests would show if someone is likely to COVID symptoms that stick around.

