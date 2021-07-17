NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A test is in the works to diagnose so-called COVID “long haulers.”
Scientists at Imperial College London found auto antibodies in the blood of a small number of people with COVID symptoms that lingered for months.READ MORE: Breakthrough Cases And Delta Variant Concerns Have Some Officials Reevaluating Mask Rules
Researchers say finding the patterns of auto-immunity could help develop a simple blood test within the next six months.READ MORE: Long Island Officials Say Delta Variant, Unvaccinated Residents Are Driving Surge In COVID Cases
The tests would show if someone is likely to COVID symptoms that stick around.MORE NEWS: Surgeon General Calls COVID-19 Misinformation An 'Urgent Threat'
