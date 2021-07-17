Storm WatchCheck The Latest Severe Storm Warnings And Watches In Our Area
By Vanessa Murdock
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A funnel cloud was spotted in New Jersey on Saturday.

Storms started firing up Saturday afternoon.

Video taken in Woodbridge shows a rotating wall cloud.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, the video, in part, helped to spark a tornado warning around 3 p.m.

There was wind damage, including trees and wires down, in Hunterdon County.

Newark reported a gust of 58 miles per hour.

The entire region, except for Suffolk County, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Saturday, and more tornado and flash flood warnings are possible.

