NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Restaurant Week returns Monday for five whole weeks.
This year's event runs from July 19 to August 22.
Our incredible New York City restaurants have been through so much. We're supporting them with not one, but FIVE weeks of Restaurant Week! Let's celebrate our city, support our local businesses, and have an incredible #SummerOfNYC.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2021
More than 500 restaurants across the five boroughs are participating.