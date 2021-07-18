By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re getting a much needed break today after yesterday’s wild weather. There’s still a spotty shower chance, but it’s much quieter otherwise. Expect clouds with some breaks of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 80s. It’s still muggy, but the humidity will fall a bit into the afternoon. The best bet of seeing a passing shower is the city and points north, but anyone is fair game. Nothing to cancel plans over, just a brief interruption if one moves through.

Think it’s been wet lately? You’re absolutely right! After yesterday’s storms, Central Park is running a surplus for the month of well over 6 inches. In fact, we’re now ranked #4 for wettest Julys on record. With 2 weeks to go, there’s a pretty good shot at moving up even higher on the list.

Luckily tonight is quiet and mainly rain free other than some spotty drops. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy, and temps will fall into the 60s. Unlike last night, it’ll be a much drier game for the Yankees.

Monday is more typical of a summer forecast… nothing widespread as far as rain goes, but a few showers and thunderstorms will likely pop-up heading into the afternoon. Nothing like Saturday! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s once again with a mix of sun and clouds.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!