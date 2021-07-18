By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! After yesterday's extremely active afternoon and evening, we're waking up to much calmer conditions. While the rain risk is not zero today, it won't be as widespread as what we saw Saturday.
Mainly cloudy skies to start will give way to partly sunny skies for your Sunday. With a slow-moving front still nearby, a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible today. They'll be much more spotty and the best chance of seeing them will be to the north. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Other than an isolated shower early, Sunday night should be quiet. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. There's still a risk of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but it's a low chance for now… running about 30%, and that's mainly in the afternoon. Temps again will be in the low 80s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!