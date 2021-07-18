NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a dirt bike at a park in Queens.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Sunday, police are trying to track down the driver who took off.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police were still on the scene hours later, investigating and looking for any clues that will help them track down the dirt bike rider who hit him.

Grymes has learned told the little boy was with his parents, running in the Meadow Lake boat rental parking lot when he was hit, not far from the Van Wyck Expressway.

Witnesses told police the dirt bike was speeding. One parkgoer told CBS2 she often sees illegal bikes in the park.

“I’m not surprised, but it is really sad. It was bound to happen. I see it every day and I’m just like hoping no one gets hurt, but people are not being responsible,” Ashanny Borras said.

Police said the dirt bike they are looking for is black and gold.