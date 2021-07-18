NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers rescued a man and his dog from the Hudson River on Saturday.
Great work by #NYPD Harbor & ESU rescuing a male that jumped into the Hudson River to retrieve his dog that accidentally fell into the water. The male was unable to return to land, responding personnel quickly removed both the man & his dog to safety. pic.twitter.com/Q9LZTF4DxQ
Police said the dog accidentally fell into the water, and the man jumped in after it.
When he wasn’t able to make it back to land, members of the NYPD’s Harbor and Emergency Service Unit brought them both to safety.