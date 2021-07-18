CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers rescued a man and his dog from the Hudson River on Saturday.

Police said the dog accidentally fell into the water, and the man jumped in after it.

When he wasn’t able to make it back to land, members of the NYPD’s Harbor and Emergency Service Unit brought them both to safety.

