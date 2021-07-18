NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says two suspects are facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the Bronx.
Police arrested 19-year-old Mekhi Williams and an unnamed 15-year-old on murder and weapon charges Sunday. Williams faces several additional counts, including gang assault.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
Investigators say the duo killed 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano last Sunday in the Mount Hope section.READ MORE: NYPD: Woman Seen On Video Smashing Religious Statues Outside Queens Church
Medrano was taking a cab to a recording studio when he was shot near the corner of East 178th Street and Webster Avenue. Police said the suspects pulled up on scooters and opened fire, hitting him in the backseat.
His mother told CBS2’s John Dias she moved him and siblings from Puerto Rico 13 years ago for a better life, never expecting something like this to happen.MORE NEWS: Woman Critically Hurt In Robbery Attempt At Manhattan Subway Station, Police Say
“She’s devastated. They killed her son,” her older son, Ivan Franco, translated. “When she saw him, it looked like he was asleep… Everything was too late, it was too late.”