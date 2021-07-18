NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman is in critical condition after an attempted robbery at a subway station in Manhattan.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Canal Street N train station.READ MORE: NYPD Harbor Unit Rescues Man And His Dog From Hudson River
Police said a 22-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were walking up the stairs when the suspect tried to take the man’s bag.
In the struggle, the woman and suspect fell down the stairs.
Police said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.