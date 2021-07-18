NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a man at gunpoint on the subway.
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on July 9 on board a northbound 6 train approaching the Pelham Bay Park station in the Bronx.
Police said the suspects pulled out a gun before stealing the 22-year-old man's iPhone and $30 in cash.
The victim was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.