CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Detectives are investigating a shooting outside a supermarket in Suffolk County.
The Lidl Food Market on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches closed early Sunday, and what happened in its parking lot is likely the reason why.
Suffolk County police said it was where two males were shot just after 4 p.m., CBS2’s Cory James reported.
Investigators were out scouring the ground, looking for evidence, taking pictures, and picking up shell casings from the violent scene.
Four miles away, crime scene tape could be seen near Kalers Pond Park. That is where a witness said she heard a loud crash.
After racing over, she said police had their guns drawn surrounding a black car that had a man in the driver’s seat who was bleeding heavily.
James asked whether what was happening at that scene was connected to the parking lot shooting, but police would not say.
Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sunday, July 18.