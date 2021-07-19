NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Ford is recalling almost 775,000 Explorer SUVs.
The recall applies to 2013-2017 models of the Explorer.
It comes after six injuries were reported due to steering issues.
Ford is also recalling nearly 25,000 2020 and 2021 F-350 Super Duty trucks, and more than 40,000 2020 and 2021 Lincoln Aviators.
Issues with those vehicles have not led to any injuries.
