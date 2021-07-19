PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey congressman is calling on the State Department to take urgent action on the massive passport backlog.
It has sent travel plans into chaos.
About two million passports are in a holding pattern, waiting for processing at the State Department. Right now, there's an 18 week wait.
Gottheimer says emergency appointments in New Jersey are not available for the next three weeks, and some New Jersey residents are crossing state lines to seek appointments.
On Sunday, Sen. Charles Schumer called on the State Department to act and get people out of what he calls “passport purgatory.”