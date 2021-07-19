We’ll see clouds and breaks of sun today with some iso’d showers/rumbles this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the low to mid 80s.
Any evening shower activity will fizzle out and give way to a partly cloudy to clear night. Temps will fall to around 70 with 60s and even distant 50s for our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Showers/t’storms make a comeback on Wednesday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s.