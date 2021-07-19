CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’ll see clouds and breaks of sun today with some iso’d showers/rumbles this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the low to mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Any evening shower activity will fizzle out and give way to a partly cloudy to clear night. Temps will fall to around 70 with 60s and even distant 50s for our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers/t’storms make a comeback on Wednesday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s.

CBSNewYork Team