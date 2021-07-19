NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re ready to tie the knot in person, the New York City Marriage Bureau is ready to welcome you.
After being shut for in-person weddings due to the pandemic, the Marriage Bureau in the City Clerk's office has reopened.
It's still not doing walk-in weddings. An appointment is required to visit, either for a wedding or marriage license. You can make one online by CLICKING HERE.
Virtual ceremonies are no longer available.
