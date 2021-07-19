NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help catching a man they say threatened and tried to rob a woman in Queens.
It happened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard and 34th Street.
Police say the suspect "brandished a cutting instrument" and demanded cash from a 39-year-old woman.
The woman refused to give him anything, and the suspect ultimately took off. Police say he ran to the 36th Street subway station.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.