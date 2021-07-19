NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman was grazed by a stray bullet while sitting inside her own home overnight.
It happened around midnight on Coombs Street in Springfield Gardens.
Police said the 52-year-old woman was inside her residence when a gray Toyota pulled up outside. Three people got out of the car and fired shots at an unknown target.
The woman was taken to the hospital with a graze wound to her arm.
The suspects took off, and there have been no arrests.