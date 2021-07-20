NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was shot over the weekend outside a 99 Cent Store in Queens.
Police released video of the shooting Monday, as the search continues for the suspect.
It happened Sunday afternoon on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica.
Video shows the shooter and victim darting around a brick column before the gunman fires a shot.
Police said the victim was struck in the leg and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
There's no word on what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.