WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a driver suffered from an apparent medical episode and crashed into a home Monday in Williston Park, Long Island.

His devastated family told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge off camera he didn’t make it.

Surveillance video showed a burgundy Cadillac speed through an intersection, narrowly missing a white SUV. It drove right through a clothing store parking lot, plowing into a storage container and the house behind it near William Street and Willis Avenue.

Chopper 2 showed the impact also sent a parked black SUV through a fence.

“I hear a big bang out of my left ear. I look across the street, I see a car in the house,” said Dylan Guo of Euro Car Auto Repair.

Employees at the repair shop raced over to help, and found a male driver in the vehicle.

“He was conscious at the time, not really responsive, completely in a daze,” Guo said.

Police believe the man suffered a medical episode, which caused him to crash. He was extricated from the vehicle. Witnesses watched EMS try to save him.

“It’s a big man. They activated the heart and stomach,” said Frank Sacco.

Residents who were inside the home were too shaken up to speak on camera.

“Thank God nobody got hurt in the house, because it broke the kitchen cabinets,” Sacco said.

Neighbors said the parking lot is normally full and they were glad no one else was hurt.

“Thank God, nobody was in here,” one person said.

Once the vehicle was towed away, the Department of Buildings began assessing the damage to the home. For now, residents have been told it’s not safe.