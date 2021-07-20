CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man they say stole a scooter from a 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Daniel Ufares, 59, was taken into custody Monday on charges of robbery and criminal possession of stolen property.

The incident was caught on video July 7 near the corner of Chester and Church avenues in Kensington.

The Boro Park Shomrim shared the video, showing the boy ride the scooter down the sidewalk when a man suddenly snatches it out of his hands and rides away.

The NYPD partnered with community leader Yanky Meyer and Toys 2 Discover owner Yonasan Schwartz to gift the child a new scooter and helmet.

