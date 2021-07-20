NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man they say stole a scooter from a 7-year-old boy in Brooklyn.
Daniel Ufares, 59, was taken into custody Monday on charges of robbery and criminal possession of stolen property.READ MORE: Family: Woman Still In Critical After Being Knocked Down Stairs During Subway Robbery Attempt
The incident was caught on video July 7 near the corner of Chester and Church avenues in Kensington.
⚠️ ARREST MADE
More great work from your @NYPD66Pct detectives: tracking down & arresting the man who stole a scooter from a 7-year-old child. https://t.co/PlGqA6QGAC
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 19, 2021READ MORE: Frustration Grows As Tri-State Area Air Travelers Run Into Nightmare Problems Getting To Destinations
The Boro Park Shomrim shared the video, showing the boy ride the scooter down the sidewalk when a man suddenly snatches it out of his hands and rides away.
MORE NEWS: Jeff Bezos Blasts Off On Blue Origin Space Flight
Video of the despicable lowlife robbing the now 7 year old child of his electric scooter last week. If you can identify him or have any info, call @NYPD66Pct detectives and the #Shomrim emergency line 718-871-6666. #WeNeedYourHelp #LetsCatchHim https://t.co/TYSTbbI6RC pic.twitter.com/Gb08gHbMJA
— 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐦 (@BPShomrim) July 16, 2021
The NYPD partnered with community leader Yanky Meyer and Toys 2 Discover owner Yonasan Schwartz to gift the child a new scooter and helmet.