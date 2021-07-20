HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed a bill addressing the growing concern about a group of chemicals found in food packaging and fire retardant foam.
The new law bans the use of food packaging and firefighting foam containing those chemicals.
“This could be a public health crisis. This could get into our blood stream. This could be the chemical COVID of the next generation, but it’s not going to be because we’re going to be leaders on this,” Lamont said.
Food packaging will be phased out by 2023.