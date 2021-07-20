NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light to the LaGuardia Airport AirTrain.
The Port Authority says the AirTrain will provide a sustainable and reliable travel option to LaGuardia.
The AirTrain will connect with public transportation at Willets Point in Queens, allowing travelers to get to the airport from Midtown, Manhattan, in under 30 minutes.
The project will help drive the region's economic recovery by creating 3,000 union construction jobs.
Construction is set to begin later this summer.