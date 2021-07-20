NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Board of Elections has certified the results of New York City’s 2021 primary.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is officially the Democratic nominee for mayor. He beat former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the city's first ranked choice election by just over 7,000 votes.
The BOE says not all results have been finalized. A manual hand recount is required for two council races.
The general election is Nov. 2.
To view the certified results, visit vote.nyc/page/election-results-summary.