NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets have signed the second of their first-round picks.
The versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, out of the University of Southern California, was the 14th overall pick.
He just turned 22 three days ago.
Pen to paper. pic.twitter.com/MaQooTSy7E
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2021
Vera-Tucker was a two-year starter and three-year player for the Trojans along the offensive line.
After initially opting out of the 2020 season, Vera-Tucker opted back in and started all six of the Trojans’ games, earning first team honors in the process.