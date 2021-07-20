CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets have signed the second of their first-round picks.

The versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, out of the University of Southern California, was the 14th overall pick.

He just turned 22 three days ago.

Vera-Tucker was a two-year starter and three-year player for the Trojans along the offensive line.

After initially opting out of the 2020 season, Vera-Tucker opted back in and started all six of the Trojans’ games, earning first team honors in the process.

