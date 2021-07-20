Today will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s with feels like temps in the low 90s.
Tonight we’ll watch a few showers and potentially some t’storms spill into our northwest suburbs… slight chance the showers will reach the city. It will be warm and humid with temps only falling into the 70s/60s.
Showers/t’storms are likely tomorrow from mid-day into the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe t’storms with damaging winds being the main concern. It will be hot and humid with highs well into 80s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low 80s.