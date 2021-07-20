NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Part of a brownstone building in Brooklyn collapsed Tuesday.
Citizen app video shows the staircase crumbled outside the three-story building on Carlton Avenue in Prospect Heights.
The Department of Buildings has issued a full vacate order after the decorative stone arch above the front door collapsed onto the stoop.
All tenants have been offered emergency relocation assistance by the American Red Cross.
The DOB also issued the property owner a few violations, including failure to maintain the building.