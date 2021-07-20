NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The body of a man was discovered on Staten Island with a disturbing message scrawled on it.
Police say written in marker on the man’s chest was, “I touch little girls.” Investigators say the origin of that claim is unknown.READ MORE: Police: 1,500 Pound Bull Running Loose On Long Island
The body was found Monday night inside the hallway of a duplex on Corson Avenue in Tompkinsville.
“When I’m walking out of the door, I turn around, I just see him laying there, and once I realize he wasn’t breathing, I just ran up the stairs and told my family to call the police,” one neighbor said.READ MORE: West Coast Wildfires Causing Haze, Air Quality Concerns Over Tri-State Area
Police are withholding the victim’s identity until his family is notified.
He’s believed to be over 60 years old.MORE NEWS: Caught On Camera: Jamestown Police Officer Helps Rescue 5 People From Burning Home
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.